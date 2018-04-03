Video Premiere | 2018 Grand Prix De Snow | Husqvarna Canada

Thanks to Justin Guignard from JG Productions for sending over this yet unreleased video from the 2018 Grand Prix De Snow in Campbellville, Ontario, for us to post.

If you’ve never been to this one-off event, you need to check it out in person. Sure, there’s racing, but it’s not really about that. Have a look at this video and you’ll see what we mean.

The music is by Vicious Cycles MC. Check them out here:

https://theviciouscycles.bandcamp.com/album/bad-news-travels-fast

Check out the goods from the 2018 Grand Prix De Snow presented by Lawrence Hacking, Husqvarna, Town Moto and more.

“Unknowing what to expect, the day was nothing less than shit-eating grins and high fives.” ~ Justin Guignard