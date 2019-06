Video | Prince George MX National Recap | By the Book

By Billy Rainford

If you’re looking for what happened at Round 2 of the Rockstar Triple Crown MX National in Prince George, BC, here’s my best attempt to fill you in.

I sit in front of the camera and go over my cryptic jottings from my trusty note pad and pass the info along to you in this weekly recap feature we’re calling, “By the Book.”