Video | Prince George | Women’s Moto 1 | Cycle North Powersports

Video | Prince George | Women’s Moto 1 | Cycle North Powersports

By Billy Rainford

Here’s a look at the first women’s moto at Blackwater MX for round 3 of the Rockstar Triple Crown MX Tour in Prince George, BC, presented by Cycle North Powersports.

Saturday, June 9, 2018

Blackwater MX

Prince George, BC