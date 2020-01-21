Video | Robbie Maddison and Tyler Bereman Run Wild in LA

Traffic. We’ve all been there—trapped in gridlock, inching along at a snail’s pace, slowly losing our sanity and wishing we could break free. In “Duct Out,” freeride motocross riders Tyler Bereman and Robbie Maddison do exactly that—they escape Los Angeles holiday weekend traffic by parking their truck, hopping on their dirt bikes and ripping through the city landscape to make it their personal playground. They pass iconic landmarks, tear through back alleys and crisscross the LA river aqueduct on their mission to navigate the path less travelled and escape the city’s freeway congestion.