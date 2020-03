Video | Supercross Ain’t Easy | Moto Spy SX S4E4

As the AMA Supercross series heads east, KTM’s Cooper Webb deals with more adversity in his defense of the #1 plate, while Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac start to take charge of the 450 title fight. Meanwhile, the TLD KTM team handles a difficult situation at the 250SX East opener.