Video | Supercross Practice with Cade Clason, Tanner Ward, and Josh Cartwright

By Billy Rainford

#12 Cade Clason, #14 Tanner Ward, and #519 Josh Cartwright riding the new Vision Built Supercross practice track just outside London, Ontario, Canada in preparation for the 2019 Rockstar Triple Crown SX Series.