Video | TBT | 2009 Ste. Thecle MX National MUD RACE

Video | TBT | 2009 Ste. Thecle MX National MUD RACE

By Billy Rainford

Check out this video from back in the day when James Lissimore was a young mx photog working for Direct Motocross and doubling as a part-time videographer.

This one goes down as one of the worst mud races of all time! I’m not sure what to say about the music choice, though…