Video | Walton Raceway Pit Cruise – June 5, 2020

By Billy Rainford

Walton Raceway held a Practice Day from 10-5 today and there were a lot of top Pro riders who took advantage of some track time.

While I work on some photos, video, and a vlog of the day, here’s a sped up bicycle tour of the pits, showing you who was there.