Video | Weston Super Mare Beach Race Highlights

Video | Weston Super Mare Beach Race Highlights

Highlights from the 2019 Weston Super Mare beach race. The question is, are you ready for this in 2020, Jared Stock? Let’s put these wheels in motion!

There are Youth classes too!

Youth Class Edit – 2019 Weston Beach Race #Mondayblues Lets take a look back at the youth classes from this years event. Posted by Weston Beach Race on Monday, October 28, 2019

How about Quads and Sidecars?

Quad & Sidecar Extended Edit – 2019 Weston Beach Race Check out the extended highlights video for the Quad and Sidecar race at the 2019 Weston Beach Race. Posted by Weston Beach Race on Friday, October 25, 2019

And Ronnie Mac shows the quad riders some “love…”