Walton Raceway Announces the 2019 Regional Gate Lottery Winners for the 2019 Walton TransCan GNC

Walton, Ontario (July 10, 2019) The 2019 Walton Trans Can Grand National Championship, under the sanction of the Motorsport Racing Club (MRC), is now only weeks away. The excitement and anticipation around one of Canada’s longest-running traditions are beginning to grow for a week-long celebration of motocross.

Over the next few weeks, we will be making many special announcements. One of the first will come on July 17th, 2019 when we let competitors taking a look at the top 10 positions in each class. Some of the most elite amateur racers from across Canada are registered and locked into their top 10 spot for their best chance at an MRC Canadian National Amateur Championship.

The regional gate lottery has taken place that allows riders to be seeded from each region. We are excited to announce Atlantic Canada is the 2019 Walton TransCan Grand National Championship lottery winner. The 2019 regional gate selections will go as follows:

Atlantic Canada British Columbia Quebec South Western Ontario Saskatchewan Eastern Ontario Alberta

For riders whose province is not represented in the lottery, their results will be drawn from regions they qualified in.

For riders who did not participate in the ANQs, their entries will be ranked after all ANQ participant entries. ANQ results give riders the best start gate position for the first moto and best assurance of being on the line as one of 42 of the finest from across the country.

If you are a racer looking to register for the 2019 Walton TransCan visit www.waltontranscan.ca and follow the Registration Steps. Each passing day may cost you valuable gate spots.

For more information about The 2019 WaltonTransCan “27th Anniversary” Canadian Motocross Grand National Championship (GNC) please log on to: www.waltontranscan.ca. For all media, marketing and partnership requests; please contact melody@waltonraceway.ca or call 519-870-7223 (RACE).

2019 Walton TransCan “27th Anniversary” Canadian Amateur Motocross Grand National Championship (GNC) at Walton Raceway

August 11, 2019 – Walton TransCan Early Move-In

August 12, 2019 – Walton TransCan Move-In

August 13 to 15, 2019 – Canadian Amateur Motocross Grand National Championship

August 16, 2019 – Championships Friday and Amateur Trophy Presentations

August 17, 2019 – Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Motocross Pro National

Facility Address: Walton Raceway 42932 Walton Road, Walton, Ontario N0K1Z0

Website: www.waltonraceway.ca or www.waltontranscan.ca

Facebook: www.facebook.com/WaltonRaceway or www.facebook.com/TransCan

Twitter: @WaltonRaceway or @TransCan

Instagram: @WaltonRaceway

About The TransCan

In 1992, the TransCan was created as Walton Raceway would hold an annual event drawing on all the best things in the sport, an annual coming together for bragging rights, a celebration of Canadian Motocross. The TransCan was built from a great natural track, strong community support, accessibility and support from the Industry. The emphasis was to be real outdoor style motocross, highly competitive with lots of extracurricular attractions and opportunity for the best Canadian racers in all age classes to compete against each other for a Canadian Amateur and Pro Motocross Championship.

About Walton Raceway

Walton Raceway is located in Huron Country on Ontario West Coast. The address of the facility is 42852 Walton Road in Walton, Ontario, Canada. Walton Raceway was opened in 1971 and is one of the longest running and most prestigious Motocross facilities within Canada.

