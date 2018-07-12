Walton TransCan Now Open to ALL Amateur Racers

The 26th Canadian Amateur Grand National Championship is open to ALL amateur racers.

Amateur National Qualifiers have been completed and pre-entries seeded into their gate spots. Pre-entered racers have been confirmed. NOW the remaining gates will be filled on an as-received basis with non-qualified racers.

If you want to compete for the Yamaha Factory Ride, the Bronze Boot or a national title you need to get your entry in right away.

https://secure.tracksideprereg .com/walton/index.asp?event=1

The Walton TransCan is the chance each year for amateurs from across the country to go head-to-head with a throng of spectators and a who’s-who audience of industry, sponsors and media in attendance on one of the most revered tracks in the country. It happens once a year at Walton, Ontario, every August.

Camping pre-booking is open now for registered racers. If you want to get a group together to camp or arrive early, this is the way to do it.

https://secure.tracksideprereg .com/walton/index.asp?event=2

Got questions? Check out the FAQs at waltontranscan.ca

… will you be there? … If you are considering, in even the most remote way, that you might compete in the GNC, then get signed up now. If for any reason you can’t make it you can cancel your entry and get a refund. You wouldn’t believe the painful emails and phone calls we get each year after the deadline that start with “I wish I hadda …

… How will your region be represented?… If you know someone who SHOULD represent their region at the GNC make sure they get this information, be a buddy, encourage them and help them if they need it! Walton is meant to be the best of the best.

See you in Walton Ontario August 14-18 2018!

TransCan info here … www.waltontranscan.ca

TransCan registration here … https://secure.tracksideprereg .com/walton/

Still got questions? chris@waltonraceway .ca or 519-902-2946