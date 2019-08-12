Walton TransCan Pics from Monday
By Billy Rainford
Made it to Walton Raceway for the start of the TransCan this afternoon. New for me this year is that I’ll be staying onsite all week and living in a nice trailer over by Mel and Brett Lee‘s house.
I wandered around earlier this afternoon and shot some photos of some new and old things.
Opening Ceremonies start at 7:00pm Eastern from the pavilion and my plan is to stream it live over our Facebook platform as a Moto Central Live Show broadcast presented by Sneaky Weasel Beer.
If you want to watch it all happen LIVE, be sure to click on our Facebook page at 7.
LINK: https://www.facebook.com/DirectMotocross/
Here are a few shots from my wanderings today.