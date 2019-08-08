Walton TransCan | The Spotlight is on Canadian Motocross

Attending iconic motocross races such Walton is an investment of time, money, energy and resources. For the racers themselves, sponsors and their families there are many sacrifices that are made behind the scenes in chasing the dream of becoming a champion. It is not always easy to deal with the many challenges the sport can place on all.

To make it to the Walton Grand National Championship at Walton there is a sense of accomplishment lining up behind the gate. Canada’s motocross industry, as well as US industry leaders and national media, will be watching and sharing the Walton experience. This in itself is a reward for the work put in and the journey that has led down the ‘Road to Walton.’

As families and riders all travel to “Motocross Town,” the coverage and exposure they deserve will be waiting to showcase the talent of Canada’s top racers. Walton will offer riders an unprecedented level of exposure: RacerX, Guaranteedmx, Directmotocross.com, Inside Motocross, Inside Motorcycles, MXP Magazine, Grindmx, Pulpmx, Motocross Canada and other representatives will all be onsite throughout the week. This group of media will not only deliver the highest level in race coverage but offer the most onsite coverage of any race in Canada, pro or amateur.

Walton Raceway is excited to announce that racing action will be made into programming productions and broadcast on FoxSports Live and FoxSportsGo App. This will also provide motocross enthusiasts and fans of the sport to replay the racing action from Walton Raceway over and over again in the comfort of their own homes.

Live streaming will be provided for fans around the world of the Rockstar Energy Canadian Grand National Pro National. Walton’s staff has worked hard to build one of the leading brands of social media in Canada. With the thousands of dedicated followers, and working with the media, industry and riders, we intend to be one of the highest trending motorcycle events in the world during the week in August.

Industry representatives from Fox Canada, Pirelli, Sunoco, Honda Canada, Yamaha Canada, Canadian Kawasaki, KTM Canada, Suzuki Canada, Parts Canada, Thor, Alpinestars, Wiseco Performance, MPA, Motofit App, MX101, GopherDunes, MXSchools, MB1 Suspension, MX101 FXR Yamaha, Honda GDR FOX Racing , MCR Suspension, Parts Canada Alpinestar Monster Kawasaki, Rockstar Energy, Fox Racing, Atlas Brace, Forma Boots, FXR Racing, Motovan, Gamma Powersports, Fly Racing, Dragon, Just1 Helmets, Kimpex and many more will be in attendance watching and looking for the next Canadian motocross star.

“We are looking forward to Walton and seeing who maybe the next great Canadian rider” said Royal Distributing MX101 FXR Yamaha Team Manager Johnny Grant. “This is the same place where Marco Cannella and Hayden Halstead both cut their teeth and set themselves apart from other athletes. We are thrilled to be a part of this.”

2019 Walton TransCan “27th Anniversary” Canadian Amateur Motocross Grand National Championship (GNC) at Walton Raceway

August 11th, 2019 – Walton TransCan Early Move-In

August 12th, 2019 – Walton TransCan Move-In/Opening Ceremonies 7:00pm

August 13th – 16th, 2019 – Canadian Amateur Motocross Grand National Championship racing

August 17th, 2019 – Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Series Motocross Pro National Final Round

Facility Address: Walton Raceway 42932 Walton Road, Walton, Ontario N0K1Z0

About The TransCan

In 1992, the TransCan was created as Walton Raceway would hold an annual event drawing on all the best things in the sport, an annual coming together for bragging rights, a celebration of Canadian Motocross. The TransCan was built from a great natural track, strong community support, accessibility and support from the Industry. The emphasis was to be real outdoor style motocross, highly competitive with lots of extracurricular attractions and opportunity for the best Canadian racers in all age classes to compete against each other for a Canadian Amateur and Pro Motocross Championship.

About Walton Raceway

Walton Raceway is located in Huron Country on Ontario’s West Coast. The address of the facility is 42852 Walton Road in Walton, Ontario, Canada. Walton Raceway was opened in 1971 and is one of the longest running and most prestigious motocross facilities within Canada.

