2017 MOTOPARK VET NATIONAL — SATURDAY OCTOBER 7 This is Motopark’s 46th Anniversary and our last race of 2017. Motopark and a number of our members are putting on a Pot Luck Dinner followed by fireworks. The pot luck takes place in the front paddock Saturday after the races. VET CAMP OCTOBER 5&6 Get ready for the Motopark Vet National by signing up for our Fall Vet Camp that takes place on October 5 & 6, 2017. More information can be found here: https://www.motoparkracing.com/fall-vet-mx-camp.html WARS OF MX VET NATIONAL AND VET CAMP SCHEDULE Thursday October 5 – 8:00am to 9:00pm – Vet Camp Sign in.

Thursday October 5 – 9:00am to 4:00pm – Vet Camp

Thursday October 5 – 10am to 6pm – Open Practice

Friday October 6 – 9:00am to 4:00pm – Vet Camp

Friday October 6 – 10am to 4:00pm – Open Practice

Friday October 6 – 6:00pm to 9:00pm – Vet National Race Registration

Saturday October 7 – 7:00am – 8:30am, race sign in

Saturday October 7 – 8:30am, MANDATORY RIDERS MEETING

Saturday October 7 – 9:00am, race practice starts

Saturday October 7 – Pot Luck Dinner THE OFF-ROAD CAFÉ The Off-Road Café will be serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Featuring a full menu including our most popular items, Moto Muffin’s and Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches. No need to stock the fridge when you come to Motopark. Dinner will be available at the Off Road Cafe each evening. Full service is available in the Restaurant at the following hours. Monday thru Wednesday 8:00am to 6:00pm Thursday thru Sunday 7:00am to 7:00pm Hours below; Monday 8:00am – 6:00pm

Closed

Closed

Thursday 7:00am – 5:00pm

Friday 7:00am – 7:00pm

Saturday 7:00am – 7:00pm

Saturday 8:00am – 5:00pm

Saturday 6:00pm – Pot Luck Dinner IMPORTANT NOTES TRANSPONDERS REQUIRED TO BE SCORED, (MORE INFORMATION BELOW). NO RACING LICENSE REQUIRED, Motopark welcomes all racers to race the Vet National. No membership or licensing fees required to race. GATE HOURS The main gate is staffed 24 hours. No one will be allowed into the main pit area between the hours of 11:00pm and 7:00am. Vehicles arriving during those hours will be staged in the overflow area. Please shut generators off at 11:00pm. Security will be on duty and Motopark has a number of video security systems on the property. Should you have any concerns overnight please report to the main gate. There is no beer tent at Motopark. Firewood is available at the main gate which is staffed 24 hours Wednesday through Saturday. CAMPING AND HOTELS All Motopark’s serviced sites and hotel rooms are booked for this special event. Local hotels to contact include the Key Motel in Chatsworth (10 min) 519-794-2350, In Owen Sound (20 min), Inn on 6th, 519 376-3510, Quality Inn 519-376-1551. There are other Hotels in Owen Sound. There is lots of primitive camping available. Any vehicles arriving after 11:00pm will have to wait until morning to park so as not to disturb the campground. Generators must be shut off by 11:00pm for the same reason. REGISTRATION Sign in for the race can be done online or at the scoring trailer at the finish line from 6:00pm to 9:00pm Friday and 7:00am to 8:30am Saturday morning. ONLINE PRE-REGISTRATION Want to beat the lines or sleep in an extra half hour on race day? Pre register by following this link: http://secure.tracksideonlineresults.com/motopark/ (Once you register online all you have to do is head to the registration trailer located at the finish line check in and sign a waiver.) Main track classes, have your transponder number ready for registration. Mini track classes will not be using transponders. Online registration closes at 2:00pm on Friday October 6. Pre-registration is not mandatory you can sign up at the event. TRANSPONDERS TRANSPONDERS REQUIRED TO BE SCORED.

50cc GP does not require transponders.

Vintage classes do not require a transponder.

main track classes will be using transponders.

You can race without a transponder but you will not be scored or win any awards.

Buy one from MyLaps – buy a transponder. BIKE NUMBERS Bike numbers are mandatory. If you do not have bike numbers on your bike you will be black flagged. PAINTBALL Fort Moto paintball will be open Friday and Saturday. The fee is $25 per player and includes a mask, gun and a hopper of balls. Commander Jeff will officiate at all games. To register you can sign up in the registration area in the Off-Road Café. OTHER INFO Firewood, head up to the front gate, $10 a grain bag full.

No Fireworks. PLEASE DON’T BRING ANY FIREWORKS. PIT BIKES No pit bikes are allowed at Motopark on race days. Golf Karts are to be driven by licensed adults only, passengers must be seated. Race bikes may be driven to the starting line. First gear only. No motorized vehicle of any kind to be ridden in the spectator/vendors/sign in area in front of the restaurant. RATES Gate Admission: $10 per person,

6 and under free. Primitive camping fees per vehicle: $20 the first night and $10 each additional night. Practice Fee: Practice fee is $35 per day. Race Entry Fee: $40 per class (2 moto format) Sign up for the race in the black Motopark trailer by the finish line. CLASSES Vet National Classes Women 25+

Vet 25+ B

Vet 25+ A

Vet 30+

Vet 35+

Vet 40+ B

Vet 40+ A

Vet 45+

Vet 50+

Vet 60+ Vintage National Classes (no transponder required) Vintage

Heritage

EVO There are different classes based on the year of the bike. The Vintage Class is pre-1975 (short travel suspension). The Heritage Class is vintage bikes 1975 to 1982 (long travel suspension no disc brakes). The EVO Class is vintage bikes 1983 to 1995. Support Classes 50cc Pee Wee GP (4 – 8)

65cc Pee Wee GP (7 – 11)

Supermini (9 – 16)

Ladies B (105cc to 250cc 2-stroke, 150 to 250 4-stroke)

Open Beginner

Open Junior

Open Int/Pro