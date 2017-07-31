Washougal 2017 | Photo Gallery | John Meaney Photos

Whether you’re from The Rock or The Rockies, you know John Meaney from shooting photos across Canada and the United States. John is originally from Newfoundland but calls Calgary home these days and headed down to Washougal, Washington, to catch the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championships race in the town just across the Columbia River from Portland.

Check out this photo gallery John sent over where he captures some great moments in the most picturesque setting we have for motocross in North America.

Check out John’s other work over at meandawg.smugmug.com