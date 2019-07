Washougal Press Day Photos

John Meaney is at the Washougal National in Washington State this weekend. He headed to check out Press Day this afternoon and sent a few bangers over.

Ken Roczen was sandwiched between winner Eli Tomac and Marvin Musquin in 2018 at Washougal.

Cooper Webb is coming on strong lately in the series.

Chase Sexton is hoping to get his season back on track.

Marvin Musquin has been part of the 4 riders who’ve seen that Kawasaki or KTM have won Washougal the last 7 years.

Alex Martin is coming off 3 very solid rounds (3-2-3) and is now up into 7th place in the 250 standings.

FOC (Friend of Canada) Brandon Hartranft sits 12th in 250 points.

Jason Anderson is still within striking distance in the standings (5th) after a couple off weekends.

Zach Osborne missed out on Red Bud but has been in contention every time he’s been on the track this summer. He’s 6th in points but only 7 out of 5th.

Watched for some photos throughout the day Saturday. We’ve got #209 Jared Petruska trying to qualify in the 250 class to keep an eye on.