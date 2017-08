Watch Loretta Lynn’s Live | Full Broadcast Schedule

Watch Loretta Lynn’s Live | Full Broadcast Schedule

TV & Online Broadcast Schedule

*All times are ET & subject to change.

Date Time Source Event Wed, Aug 2 11:00am RacerTV.com Loretta Lynn Amateur Motocross Championship – Day 2 Thu, Aug 3 11:00am RacerTV.com Loretta Lynn Amateur Motocross Championship – Day 3 Fri, Aug 4 9:30am RacerTV.com Loretta Lynn Amateur Motocross Championship – Day 4 Sat, Aug 5 8:30am RacerTV.com Loretta Lynn Amateur Motocross Championship – Day 5 Sat, Nov 11 4:30pm NBCSN Loretta Lynn Amateur Motocross Championship Ep. 1 Wed, Nov 15 2:30pm NBCSN REPEAT: Loretta Lynn Amateur Championship Ep. 1 Sat, Dec 23 3:00pm NBCSN Loretta Lynn Amateur Motocross Championship Ep. 2 Wed, Dec 27 3:00pm NBCSN REPEAT: Loretta Lynn Amateur Championship Ep. 2

Detailed Schedule of Classes and Times