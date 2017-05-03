If you are unable to watch a race live, all live races will be available for replay after an event… usually within 24 hours. Please check back regularly for schedule updates. We are always adding new content and will also be adding to our live event offering throughout the season.

Lucas Oil Racing TV is currently available through Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and LucasOilRacing.TV for computers, tablets and smartphones.