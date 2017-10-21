Watch Red Bull Straight Rhythm LIVE at RedBull.TV
Live coverage of the 2017 Red Bull Straight Rhythm from Pomona, California, starts at 8:30pm Eastern.
Go to: https://www.redbull.tv/live/AP-1RCW2KEDH2111/red-bull-straight-rhythm
Entry List:
Open Class
(top 8 advance to Quarter Finals)
- Marvin Musquin
- Broc Tickle
- Josh Hansen
- Tyler Bowers
- Thomas Ramette
- Kyle Chisholm
- Alex Ray
- Colton Haaker
- Ryan Villopoto*
- Chad Reed – OUT with ankle injury
*Villopoto will decide on event day if they will compete in Open Class.
Lites Class
(top 8 advance to Quarter Finals)
- Shane McElrath
- Jordon Smith
- Sean Cantrell
- Alex Martin
- Enzo Lopes
- Josh Hill
- Justin Hoeft
- Ryan Sipes
- Ronnie Mac
- Colton Aeck
- Chase Marquier
Two-stroke Shootout
(top 8 advance to Quarter Finals)
- Ryan Villopoto
- Ronnie Mac
- Chad Reed – OUT with ankle injury
- Mike Brown
- Gared Steinke
- Ryan Sipes
- Jon Ames
- Ryan Morais
- Mike Sleeter