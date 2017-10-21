Watch Red Bull Straight Rhythm LIVE at RedBull.TV

Live coverage of the 2017 Red Bull Straight Rhythm from Pomona, California, starts at 8:30pm Eastern.

Go to: https://www.redbull.tv/live/AP-1RCW2KEDH2111/red-bull-straight-rhythm

Entry List:

Open Class

(top 8 advance to Quarter Finals)

  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Broc Tickle
  3. Josh Hansen
  4. Tyler Bowers
  5. Thomas Ramette
  6. Kyle Chisholm
  7. Alex Ray
  8. Colton Haaker
  9. Ryan Villopoto*
  10. Chad Reed – OUT with ankle injury

*Villopoto will decide on event day if they will compete in Open Class.

Lites Class

(top 8 advance to Quarter Finals)

  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Sean Cantrell
  4. Alex Martin
  5. Enzo Lopes
  6. Josh Hill
  7. Justin Hoeft
  8. Ryan Sipes
  9. Ronnie Mac
  10. Colton Aeck
  11. Chase Marquier

Two-stroke Shootout

(top 8 advance to Quarter Finals)

  1. Ryan Villopoto
  2. Ronnie Mac
  3. Chad Reed – OUT with ankle injury
  4. Mike Brown
  5. Gared Steinke
  6. Ryan Sipes
  7. Jon Ames
  8. Ryan Morais
  9. Mike Sleeter