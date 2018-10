Watch Red Bull Straight Rhythm LIVE | Video Link

Watch Red Bull Straight Rhythm LIVE | Video Link

If you got here early, you can watch the preview show here, first:

The action starts at 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT:

Here’s the link:

https://www.redbull.com/int-en/tv/live/AP-1VT3DJW352111/red-bull-straight-rhythm