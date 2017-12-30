Watch RV MX Cup at Pala LIVE Saturday to Tuesday

The Inaugural Ryan Villopoto Amateur Motocross Cup at Pala Raceway on New Year’s weekend. Check in starting Saturday, December 30 through January 2, 2018 starting at 7:30am PST. The RV Cup is designed for racers starting at 4 years of age to over 30 years old. It’s designed with the family in mind by hosting an event while the entire family is on vacation. It’s designed to have FUN!!!! #RVMXCup #RVCup #PalaRaceway #Alpinestars #AnswerRacing #RRYDMoto #Moto #Motocross