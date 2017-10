Watch Shelby Turner Win Scottsdale Endurocross | Results

Watch Shelby Turner Win Scottsdale Endurocross | Results

By Billy Rainford

Defending champion, Canadian Shelby Turner, took another convincing win at round 5 of the Endurocross Championships in Scottsdale, Arizona, Saturday night. You can watch the entire night of racing or fast forward to 2:01 mark to watch the Women’s Main Event.

Scottsdale Results

Super EnduroCross

Points

Women

Points

Next Round:

Boise, Idaho – November 4

Full results: https://www.endurocross.com/results