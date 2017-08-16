The CXCC East and Enduro events scheduled for this weekend, August 19 & 20 in Wingham has been relocated to the Gully Mor MX facility near Alvinston, Ontario. Course work at Moto86 in Wingham was done a week ago and conditions were good with only some rerouting needed. Unfortunately, rain that came earlier this week left the course in a state where the upcoming Cross Country would damage the terrain so much that it would take years to recover. WEC supports George Macintosh in the decision to cancel the event for 2017 and preserve this excellent trail system.

Based on our great relationship with Jim Roberts at Gully Mor MX, and Jim’s willingness to help out, BOTH events are being moved to his facility – Gully Mor MX near Alvinston, ON. With many off-road races cancelled this year due to an extremely wet spring and summer, WEC is very pleased to have been able to save these events and let the racing continue. Conditions are very dry at Gully Mor and the course is set for fantastic racing.

Gully Mor is a long, fast course with lots of opportunity for passing. It features a large MX track as well as some excellent terrain changes.

This will be a new location for the Kawasaki Enduro series which we know riders will enjoy.

Camping Friday and Saturday night is available onsite and encouraged. $15 per trailer. There will be a food truck available on Sunday as well.

WEC apologizes for this last-minute change of venues but I am sure the racing community will agree that switching venues is much better than cancelling the event outright.

For more details and directions to Gully Mor MX, please visit: www.worldendurocanada.com

See you this weekend!