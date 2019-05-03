A Series for Youth Riders 18 years of age and under plus a Vintage class for riders of any age on bikes made in 1989 or older. Motorcycles are not required to be plated or insured, as well there is no membership or transponder fee!

The course promises to be challenging enough for more experience riders, yet forgiving with alternate lines for small bikes and new riders.

Food will be made available onsite both Saturday and Sunday by Meaford and District Ridge Runners Snowmoblle club

If you have a rider under 18 years of age attending, both parents must sign a liability waiver. The form is located here if one or both parents are not attending please print and sign in advance. Liability Waiver

Camping is available both Friday and Saturday. Camping will be in the back by the green trailer to keep large rigs off the front field.

Entry fee for all classes $35.

Location: Knott Property 138297 Grey Rd 112, Meaford, ON