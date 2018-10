Wednesday Night with Team Canada

By Billy Rainford

We’re sitting around and chatting with members of Team Canada MXON at Red Bud MX this week. Wednesday night it was all about the Youth Ambassadors who were first on the scene. We talk with Kourtney Lloyd, Kyle Springman, Jake Tricco, Julien Benek, and Sam Gaynor. At the end, Gavin Faith gets dragged in and we talk to him for a few minutes. Oh, and you won’t miss a few cameos/video bombs by Mike Smith.

*Apologies for the noisy audio at the start. I was careful holding the mic still, but it turns out I was stepping on the wire. It’s always something!