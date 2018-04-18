West Coast Racers Walton TransCan Package

West Coast Racers Walton TransCan Package

From Kourtney Lloyd:

We are ready for ya, Walton!! Have a look at this unreal package for the West Coast riders to be able to experience the TransCan!

Flights, accommodation, catered meals, daily activities, meet the Pros and the Team Managers from the factory teams!!! Coaching and fitness training from Kyle Beaton for the entire trip, vouchers from distributors and much much more.

We know you’ve been waiting and we are sorry it took so long, but we wanted this to be unreal and IT IS!!!

Contact me or Beats for more details!

Kourtney’s contact: kourtney@cyclenorth.com

Kyle’s contact: kylebeaton134@hotmail.com

