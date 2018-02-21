Westen Wrozyna’s First Pro Supercross Experience | PRMX

By Billy Rainford

Presented by PRMX.

As I’m sure everyone reading this already knows, #179 Westen Wrozyna from Newtonville, Ontario, competed in his first-ever Pro Supercross this past weekend in Dallas, Texas…Arlington, to be more precise.

Westen is an International Competitor so he didn’t have to earn his Supercross points through the Amsoil Arenaccross’ ‘Ricky Carmichael’s Road to Supercross’ system.

Westen signed with the PRMX Team for the season and spent the past while down at South of the Border training with his friend and mechanic, Cale Foster.

I was on the 4th weekend in my extended road trip that had already taken me to the Winter X Games in Aspen, the Oakland Supercross, and the San Diego Suprecross, before heading east again for this first round of the 2018 250 East Supercross Series.

I didn’t really follow Westen around all day (like Greg Poisson will be doing for us at the Daytona round), but I saw enough of him to give everyone an idea of how his day looked.

Here’s a look at Westen’s first Pro Supercross day.

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

TRACK WALK

Westen and Team PRMX owner, Julien Perrier, get their first look at the 2 whoops sections.

Westen and his mechanic, Cale Foster.

Westen and Cale check out the riders’ meeting.

QUALIFYING

Cale rolls the race bike out for Westen’s first ride.

Left to right, that’s Westen, Cale, Logan Karnow, and Julien.

Julien and Cale patiently wait for them to head out.

And there it is, Westen spins his wheels on a Pro Supercross track for the first time.

Westen riding during Free Practice.

Westen qualified 37th fastest and made it into his first night show.

NIGHT SHOW

Cale and Julien get Westen’s bike ready for the night show.

Top 10 rider intros are done and it’s time to race!

Westen and Cale wait for heat 2.

Westen is forced to take the outside gate.

And there it is, Westen’s first real gate drop of his Professional Supercross career!

Trying to get every last horsepower out of the bike.

Westen was forced way outside in turn 1 and was left fighting from near the back of the pack.

Heading back to the pits to get ready for the LCQ.

Westen was forced to take evasive action to miss a rider and then got tagged in the air by another. Fortunately, Westen go up quickly from this and kept going.

In fact, he posted his fastest lap after that crash! He crossed the line in 16th spot and his night was finished.

Now it’s on to round 2 in Tampa, Florida this weekend.

We spoke with Westen as he and Cale were in the van heading east. You can listen to that here:

Congratulations, Westen, that’s a huge box ticked in your racing career. Good luck this weekend.