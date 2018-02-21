Westen Wrozyna’s First Pro Supercross Experience | PRMX

By Billy Rainford

As I’m sure everyone reading this already knows, #179 Westen Wrozyna from Newtonville, Ontario, competed in his first-ever Pro Supercross this past weekend in Dallas, Texas…Arlington, to be more precise.

Westen is an International Competitor so he didn’t have to earn his Supercross points through the Amsoil Arenaccross’ ‘Ricky Carmichael’s Road to Supercross’ system.

Westen signed with the PRMX Team for the season and spent the past while down at South of the Border training with his friend and mechanic, Cale Foster.

I was on the 4th weekend in my extended road trip that had already taken me to the Winter X Games in Aspen, the Oakland Supercross, and the San Diego Suprecross, before heading east again for this first round of the 2018 250 East Supercross Series.

I didn’t really follow Westen around all day (like Greg Poisson will be doing for us at the Daytona round), but I saw enough of him to give everyone an idea of how his day looked.

Here’s a look at Westen’s first Pro Supercross day.

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

TRACK WALK

QUALIFYING

NIGHT SHOW

Now it’s on to round 2 in Tampa, Florida this weekend.

We spoke with Westen as he and Cale were in the van heading east. You can listen to that here:

Congratulations, Westen, that’s a huge box ticked in your racing career. Good luck this weekend.