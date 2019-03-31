Webb said from the podium, “It was a tough night. You always forget in the Triple Crowns how many laps you end up doing… For me it was good to go out and get a win, which is great. I knew the laps were going to be tough. I had a little gap, so I kind of knew where I needed to be, so it was good. It was a great night for us KTM guys going one and two, and like you said, I was able to win again, which is sweet. I’m stoked on that, and it feels good to be up here on the top.”

Musquin saw a lot of action and stood on the overall podium in second place. When asked if Webb’s aggressive riding was fair, he answered, “I don’t know. I mean, Triple Crown is always super aggressive racing. It’s only twelve minutes so you’ve got to go for it. And I was really aggressive, I made a clean pass on Cooper and I was pretty happy. And then obviously he didn’t like that I passed him, and he got very aggressive and he was revving the bike super hard on multiple turns; and he finally got me and pushed me off the track. It was pretty sketchy. I thought he was going to go down as well, but he didn’t so, yeah, I guess that’s the way it is. Yeah, I will have to do that if I have the opportunity or if I need to make a pass. Second moto was better. I caught him but unfortunately a dumb mistake in the sand got me. Got up, and man, it was a tough day. But [I] finally put it together in the last Main and got the holeshot and rode just like last week. I was just leading and hit my marks and it was awesome. It feels so good to be like that in the lead. I showed some really good speed all day but unfortunately [I made] some mistakes, but finally a good last Main. So thanks to the team. We lost a little bit of points in the championship, but it could have been way worse. Triple Crown is really tough so I’m glad at least I got second overall.”

Dean Wilson was happy with his finish, “It feels great. It’s been a long journey and it’s what I’ve been working towards all season. I’ve been riding well and I’m just stoked to be up here… These guys up here, they’ve been up here so many times, it’s just like, they’re used to it, where I want to be in that position. But it means a lot to be up here. I’ve been through a lot and I just kept plugging away and I knew I could be up here because my qualifying times were always good, my heat races were always pretty good, but to make it happen when it counts is the hardest part. So, I’ve been really working on my mental game because I feel like sometimes I’m my own worst enemy.”

Tomac wasn’t happy with his fourth overall. When asked about his three races he said, “The first two [I] just wasn’t myself at all. [I] was struggling just with pace and even struggling just feeling comfortable that whole moto, and with a few lines, too. At least that third one was a little bit more like me. Those first two, though, just really got me. I got a better start there in the third one… followed a little bit with Cooper and I made my way into second, tried to push it, but that was all I had tonight. Gotta be better, that’s all there is to it.”

In the first Western Regional 250SX Class Main Event, GEICO Honda’s Cameron McAdoo grabbed the holeshot but immediately jumped off the track, handing the lead to Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo. Dylan Ferrandis came out of the first corner in sixteenth but made his way to eighth by the end of the first lap. Cianciarulo was challenged early by JGRMX Yoshimura Suzuki’s Jimmy Decotis, but pulled out to a nearly eight second lead by the end. Ferrandis was busy and picked his way up to second to salvage a great finish after a terrible start in the ten minute plus one lap race.

The second 250SX Class Main Event was a reversal of fortune for the two points leaders. Cianciarulo pushed too hard to get the holeshot and it took him right off the track. Gas Monkey Energy/AJE Motorsports’ Chris Blose came out with the lead with GEICO Honda’s RJ Hampshire on his rear wheel. Within a few turns Ferrandis was into second while Cianciarulo had re-entered the track and sat in ninth. After less than two minutes had ticked off of the race clock Ferrandis took over the lead with an aggressive move that put Blose on the ground and tangled with a Tuff Blox. Seconds later Cianciarulo went down in a blind spot. Other riders bumped him and his bike and the delay had him remounting in eighteenth. It was smooth sailing for Ferrandis to the checkers while Cianciarulo worked his way up to tenth at the end.