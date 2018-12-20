Whatever Happened to…Jared and Parker Allison

Whatever Happened to…Jared and Parker Allison

By Billy Rainford

If you’ve been around the sport a while, we don’t need to introduce anyone in the Allison Family. This group was Canadian Motocross royalty during the mid-to-late 2000’s. In fact, they even opened the doors of their Delburne, Alberta, ranch for the traveling circus between rounds.

Riders and families who were driving across the country racing the series were welcomed with open arms at their place to spend the week riding their private track and eating their private food.

I spent a few weeks there, myself, and have nothing but good things to say about this wild, crazy, and loving family. Even when they had to leave to attend a funeral one year, they made sure food was sent to the farm so that everyone had lunch to eat. That’s how caring they were for the riders and families.

Check out this video done by James Lissimore for DMX back in 2012:

Riding at Allisons from Directmotocross.com on Vimeo.

It was a sad day when they announced they wouldn’t be returning to racing a few years ago, but, like in everything, the big wheels keep turning and we’ve been forced to move on in an Allison-less world.

The RV of Lorri Allison and Benny Allison was always the first stop on my rounds on race mornings for a fresh cup of coffee and some good banter. I miss that.

One of my fondest memories at the races is the time we walked around the pits with the two twins, Jared Allison and Parker Allison, and played a game we called, “Name That Allison.” We’d walk up to someone with just one of the twins and ask them to guess who it was. It was gold.

They have an older brother, Brad Allison, and a younger brother, Bryton Allison, but we’ll direct our questions toward the identical twin brothers in this article.

So, what have they been doing and what fills their time these days? That’s what we wanted to find out, so I got in touch with Jared and Parker to see whatever happened to them…

With Parker being the older twin, did that mean he was in charge?

We fell into the hands of our older brother, Brad. He is 16 months older so he was the ring leader.

Who won the first race you two were ever in together?

Lethbridge Arenacross in 1996. Parker pulled the holeshot and he was so scared he pulled off track. Brad won the race and I was near the back. I believe that same year Brad beat Blair Morgan in the Radical Jump Contest. I don’t think Blair was too happy.

Who has won more between the two of you?

I think in amateur racing Parker would have most wins but if you are talking pro level then it was Jared.

What is your best memory from your racing days?

Parker: First Intermediate race in Fort Mac 2004. Benny told us on the Thursday before we had to move up to Intermediate. In those days the Intermediate class was packed with some super-fast guys like Joey Richards, Brad Lechelt, Cale Barr, Matt Rowe, and The Rybys. Parker ended up winning the overall that day.

Jared: First pro race in 2006 in Lloydminister, AB, Parker had broken his elbow in practice so it was only Jared at the race. In those days Bart Stephenson, Julien Cerney, The Prochnavys, Brad Lechelt, Aaron Barr, and Dustin Hayes were racing. The first race out, Jared won the overall which was super exciting. Back in those days it was not unheard of to win over $1,500 per weekend in prize money if you could win 4 motos.

What do you miss most about racing the Canadian series?

I think we miss the lifestyle of heading out on the road out East for the summer. We basically reserved 5 days to get to Gopher Dunes and we would stop at 5 tracks on the way out. Fargo, DK, a couple tracks in Wisconsin, and of course Baja Acres in Michigan.

I remember this one time after Morden, MB National, in 2007, it was the mud race year. We had some fans over in the motor home at night and they ended up getting out of hand so we kicked them out of the motor home. A couple hours later the cops were knocking on the door asking us if there were some girls there earlier. To this day I still don’t know why they were looking for them.

Did one of you ever take the other out in a race? If so, what was the situation?

In about 2002, Parker and Jared used to swap wins in the 85cc class. Parker pulled the holeshot and Jared was right behind him. He rolled a big double and I jumped it. Jared ended up landing right on top of him, the ground in Alberta is basically rock hard at most tracks so our arms were all skinned up and bleeding.

I don’t think he was mad at me because I don’t think I ever got it back.

What was your best career number?

Jared 15 (4th in MX2)

Parker 17 (6th in MX2)

What was your favourite track?

Parker: Calgary. Shout out to all those guys who run that track. Calgary is a pretty awesome place for most Southern Albertans.

Jared: We rode a huge amount of tracks in Canada. From Port Alberni on Vancouver Island to Mount Thom, NS. Over the years we appreciated every single track owner for the great times.

What was you last year racing?

Both of us finished right after the Calgary 2014 National. Parker finished 8th and Jared finished 6th. We were basically a firm stop on racing. Parker probably rode a couple more times after that and Jared has ridden no more than 10 times since then.

What did you do after you quit racing?

After racing in 2014, it was basically the year we graduated from University so both of us were starting our careers. We agreed that we have accomplished what we have wanted to and that it was as far as we wanted to go.

Do you still follow what’s going on in the sport?

Yeah, we both follow the weekend results. It’s super awesome how the races are live streamed now. The broadcast is great quality and backed by some great sponsors.

When did you all get married?

Parker and Ali were married in July 2015 and Jared and Carolyn were married in 2017. Brad and Taylor were married in 2016 and finally Bryton and Santaya in 2019.

We’ve had some wild wedding parties, stags, and stagettes over the last few years. Each time we have to make the stag parties wilder and wilder. In about 2012, Jared tried a ring of fire and hit the side resulting in 3rd degree burns and a hospital trip.

Where and how did you meet your wife?

Parker met Ali at a high school party in our local town. Jared met Carolyn in University.

How many kids do you have?

Parker has two super awesome girls named Bentley and Graysley. Jared has no kids that he knows of.

Where do you live now?

We both live within a mile of each other. You might think that it is far away but our closest neighbour is Brad who lives between us. Bryton is another mile away. We all moved close to our farm on acreages. All four of us are super close and hang out all the time.

What is your 9-5 job these days?

Brad, Parker, Bryton, and I started Allison Brothers Farming in 2014. (Basically, just removed the Racing and added the Farming). We are all Grain/Cattle Farming together. In 2016, we purchased a large purebred Red Angus cattle operation which has grown a lot.

Check it out allisonfarmsredangus.com

Is this what you’ll do until you retire?

Yeah, all 4 of us love farming and will never retire until we can’t walk anymore.

Do you still ride?

Neither of us still ride. Jared has a Jeremy McGrath replica 1995 Honda CR250 that sits in his garage.

Tell us your best story from when you guys used to host the traveling riders at your farm between rounds.

Yeah, that was always super cool. It’s not everyday you get the KTM Red Bull and Monster Kawasaki rigs parked in the farm yard along with a lot of cool guys.

I remember one year Brock Hoyer was over. Brock is such a fun guy to have around. I attached a video of when Brad was pretending to be Brock on a 1984 Honda bike. I think we might have got into some rum that evening. I think we bought a Texas Mickey that week for the group to share. You drank about half of it, hey Billy? [Editor’s Note: This is not true, but someone should ask the Quebec mechanic (who shall remain nameless) where it all went!]

Another attraction was always the pond jump at our place. It was an 80-foot double over top of water. A few guys over the years have not made it but for the most part the biggest wuss has been Donk (Scott Donkersgoed). He was all talk, but to this day, never jumped it.

Who’s the craziest of you 4 boys and why?

I don’t think one of us is the craziest alone but when all 4 of us get together, we get out of hand. Like I said before, we hang out a lot and have a lot of fun. Add Benny in there too. Actually, Benny is the craziest of all of us!

We had a 2017 Ford 350 get stolen from the farm this summer midday. That night at about 12:00am, we got a tip that the truck had been seen in Red Deer. Us five loaded up in two trucks. Bryton was dressed up as John Wayne as a joke.

We didn’t think we would find the truck but we ended up trapping the guy in a back alley in downtown Red Deer. Long story short, Benny and Parker ended up beating the shit out of the guy who stole the truck. It was quite the crazy night. Nice team-building exercise for the farm.

What’s something we’d be surprised to learn about you?

Parker: Has a Commerce Degree from the University of Calgary and Manages over 400 cows.

Jared: Owns his own Engineering Consulting Company that specializes in Oil and Gas.

Will your kids be exposed to racing Motocross? Why, why not?

Parker: Maybe, if my girls want to race I will let them. That is their decision to make. All I can do is introduce them to it.

Jared: I’ll expose them to it but I’m pretty sure I will be the crazy moto dad. Sorry in advance, Walton Raceway in 2030.

Well, we hope you’re doing well out there in Alberta. Thanks for letting us all know what you’re up to these days. Is there anyone you’d like to thank?

No worries. Thanks a lot, Billy. Keep up the good work.

I still appreciate 3 major people who made our careers awesome: Derek Farthing (TLD), Dean Thompson (BFD), and Bryan Hudgin (Yamaha).

Also thanks to the Thompsons for the great series we have in Canada. You guys just keep killin’ it.