2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Schedule May 18 Bell Helmets Hangtown Motocross Classic Sacramento, Calif. May 25 Lucas Oil Fox Raceway National Pala, Calif. June 1 True Value Thunder Valley National Lakewood, Colo. June 15 Circle K High Point National Mt. Morris, Pa. June 22 Florida National Jacksonville, Fla. June 29 Southwick National Southwick, Mass. July 6 Circle K RedBud National Buchanan, Mich. July 20 Spring Creek National Millville, Minn. July 27 MotoSport.com Washougal National Washougal, Wash. August 10 Circle K Unadilla National New Berlin, N.Y. August 17 GEICO Motorcycle Budds Creek National Mechanicsville, Md. August 24 Ironman National Crawfordsville, Ind.

Alongside these additions to the championship, the American motocross tradition will continue at the remaining 10 rounds, many of which boast a history that spans multiple decades.

These iconic venues will serve as the battlegrounds of what is expected to be a highly competitive fight for the 450 Class and 250 Class titles. A full slate of 24 motos lie ahead for each division, setting the stage for an array of unpredictable outcomes that will ultimately result in just two riders hoisting the Edison Dye Cup (450 Class) or Gary Jones Cup (250 Class), along with the coveted AMA No. 1 plate.

The premier 450 Class has been dominated by Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac the past two seasons, and the reigning back-to-back champion will once again be favored to defend his title for a third time. However, Tomac’s path to another season triumph is sure to be harder than ever with an ever-growing list of challengers ready to dethrone him. While his arch rivals of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Marvin Musquin and Team Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen will be there every step of the way, so will Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS’ Blake Baggett and Monster Energy/Yamaha Factory Racing’s Justin Barcia—both of whom are past winners—along with rising stars like Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Cooper Webb and the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing duo of Jason Anderson and Dean Wilson.

Adding to the intrigue of the 450 Class is the incoming of a loaded rookie class, led by a pair of 250 Class National Champions in Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Zach Osborne and Monster Energy/Yamaha Factory Racing’s Aaron Plessinger. With Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Joey Savatgy alongside them, these three riders are ready to take their shot aboard the big bikes. As if the 450 Class wasn’t deep enough, the 2019 lineup of contenders is at an all-time high.