Where Were You for the 2014 Toronto Supercross? The Night James Stewart Blew All Our Minds!

By Billy Rainford

The shooting of JFK, landing on the moon. the death of Elvis, and the Twin Towers in 2001, are all huge moments in history, but do you remember where you were the night we witnessed, arguably, the greatest ride in Supercross history?

At the Rogers Centre in downtown Toronto back in 2014, James Stewart put in one of the most memorable rides in Supercross history at round 12.

James has a big announcement coming up soon, so we thought it would make sense to take a look back at this Canadian night.

Like always, James had the ability to see and do things on the track that others either didn’t see or wouldn’t do. The rhythm he was doing down the long straight was something that had us all holding our breath each time he approached it — it was that pinpoint and technical.

I was on the floor shooting photos, so let’s have a look at the night here in this Throwback Thursday-themed photo report.

What an amazing ride and race. I’m sure, if you were there, you remember this one! I hope you enjoyed this little #TBT look at that historic night in Toronto.

If you haven’t seen it, you can watch the coverage here on YouTube. Check this out: