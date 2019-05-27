Wild Rose MX RD1 Need to Know
HOST HOTEL
Hotel Blackfoot
5940 Blackfoot Trail SE
(403) 252 2253
CODE – 20161 (call in)
Round One
Welcome to the 2019 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown. The first round of the Motocross will come to Calgary, Alberta, once again. Last year we saw Jess Pettis and Colton Facciotti lock down the opening round win. Can we see two new winners for 2019?? It will go down at the Wild Rose Motocross Park.
Venue Address
5608 Burbank Crescent SE, Calgary, AB T2H 1Z6
PRO NATIONAL DAY
Race entries will be ONLINE ONLY and will be limited entry and limited classes.
250 Pro – 80 riders
450 Pro – 80 riders
WMX Class – 40 Riders
FXR Pre-Mix Class – 40 Riders
Transponders
Transponders will be used at all MRC Triple Crown events. If you do not have a transponder they can be rented on site and can be picked up at Pro rider tech.
Riders Meeting
Riders meeting for all Pro Day classes will take place at the podium.
Pro Riders Tech / Rider check In
Tech/Check In will take place just inside the the Triple Crown semi tent and riders/mechanics will need to sign waiver, show jersey, and bike for technical approval.
Sign in for Pros
– Friday 12 – 4pm
Pre-Mix/WMX Rider Check In
Rider Check In will take place just inside the the Triple Crown semi tent and riders/mechanics will need to sign waiver. Note: this is an online only sign up, so be sure to do so prior to arrival.
Sign in
– Friday 12 – 4pm
For all LIVE content (timing, stream, TV)
RACEDAY SCEHDULE
**Schedule subject to change.
AMATEUR DAY
Sign in for Amateur Day- $40 a class (Registration will be at the Venue- ONLY)
  • Saturday 7 – 9pm
  • Sunday 7 – 9am
Sunday Amateur Open Classes
50cc 4-6 years old
50cc 7-8 years old
65cc 7-9 years old
65cc 10-11 years old
85cc 7-11 years old
85cc 12-16 years old
Supermini 12-16 years old
Ladies 12+
Girls 9-13 years old
250 Junior
Open Junior
Vet Junior
250 Intermediate
Open Intermediate
** more Support classes added.
***Schedule will be built day of race
2018 Motocross Tour Championship
CTCT-20180824_121737_0
450 Pro
1) Colton Facciotti
2) Cole Thompson
3) Matt Georke
4) Tyler Medaglia
5) Kaven Benoit
CTCT-20180824_122208_3
250 Pro
1) Jess Pettis
2) Joey Crown
3) Shawn Maffenbeier
4) Dylan Wright
5) Marco Cannella