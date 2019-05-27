Round One

Welcome to the 2019 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown. The first round of the Motocross will come to Calgary, Alberta, once again. Last year we saw Jess Pettis and Colton Facciotti lock down the opening round win. Can we see two new winners for 2019?? It will go down at the Wild Rose Motocross Park.

Venue Address

5608 Burbank Crescent SE, Calgary, AB T2H 1Z6

PRO NATIONAL DAY

Race entries will be ONLINE ONLY and will be limited entry and limited classes.

250 Pro – 80 riders

450 Pro – 80 riders

WMX Class – 40 Riders

FXR Pre-Mix Class – 40 Riders

Transponders

Transponders will be used at all MRC Triple Crown events. If you do not have a transponder they can be rented on site and can be picked up at Pro rider tech.

Riders Meeting

Riders meeting for all Pro Day classes will take place at the podium.

Pro Riders Tech / Rider check In

Tech/Check In will take place just inside the the Triple Crown semi tent and riders/mechanics will need to sign waiver, show jersey, and bike for technical approval.

Sign in for Pros

– Friday 12 – 4pm

Pre-Mix/WMX Rider Check In

Rider Check In will take place just inside the the Triple Crown semi tent and riders/mechanics will need to sign waiver. Note: this is an online only sign up, so be sure to do so prior to arrival.

Sign in

– Friday 12 – 4pm

For all LIVE content (timing, stream, TV)

