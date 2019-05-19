Many of you have already purchased my book, Will To Victory, so thank you from my side! And many of you have given it outstanding reviews on my site so it seems many of you were satisfied with your purchase.

I’d like you to purchase a second copy. This time for your father, your best riding buddy or someone who just loves to go to the races. Maybe they are all the same person?

In any case, if they are fans of the sport I believe they will enjoy the book as much as you do. Let’s face it, a book has far greater lasting value than another iTunes gift card, socks or a tie. And, you can share the book together. A great excuse to spend time with the people you love. What better way to share time then to grab a beer or a coffee and pour over a book of motocross built with love?

I’m making it worth your while. I will sign each copy that goes out and I’ll even include the print of Namur which so many of you have enjoyed. But order today because international orders can take several weeks to arrive.

All you have to do it click on this link and a wonderful and original gift, from you, will be on its way!