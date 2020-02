WIN FXR Tees and K DEAM Sunglasses | San Diego SX

WIN FXR Tees and K DEAM Sunglasses | San Diego SX

OK, we’ll try again this week. If nobody wins this time, we’ll ease up the rules for next week in Tampa.

The first person to pick both 250 and 450 podiums (in order) for the San Diego SX tonight WINS 3 FXR Moto XL Tee Shirts AND your choice of KDEAM USA sunglasses!

If you live in Canada, we ship for free.

Entries close as soon as bikes are lined up for the 250 main.

Good luck!

Head over to our FACEBOOK PAGE to enter your picks.