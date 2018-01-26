Winter X Games | Snow Bike Cross | Friday Practice

Winter X Games | Snow Bike Cross | Friday Practice

By Billy Rainford

The Snow BikeCross riders were on the new course for the 2018 Winter X Games at Buttermilk Mountain in Aspen, Colorado. With an increased number of Canadian riders competing this year, we’re looking pretty strong, even if the two favourites, defending champion Brock Hoyer and 2017 bronze medalist Cody Matechuk, falter.

Saskatchewan Superman #7C Blair Morgan is back on a bike and competing in the inaugural Adaptive Snow BikeCross event. He’ll be going up against last year’s Adaptive SnowCross racer, Doug Henry.

Here’s a look at some of the riders putting in laps from a chilly day up on the mountain.

Saturday (all times Local/Mountain)

Snow BikeCross practice goes from 9-11:30am and the last 45 minutes or so of it is for seeding.

2:30-3 Snow BikeCross Round 1 and 2

3:15-3:30 Adaptive Snow BikeCross Demo

3;30-4 Snow BikeCross Final

5:30-6:30 Snow Bike Best Trick