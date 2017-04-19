WMX Provisional License Now Available

SUBJECT: COMPETITION BULLETIN 2017-2:

WMX Provisional License Now Available

The Onsia Sound Art WMX Championship is now offering a provisional single-event license for qualifying participants. Racers can now apply for a provisional license for a one-time event use for $50.

A WMX license can be for the season or for a single-event. A WMX season license is valid for gate admission to all WMX events. Upon approval, a WMX season license hard card will be issued and mailed to the rider. A WMX provisional license is not good for gate admission. Upon approval, a WMX provisional license holder will be eligible for competition, but no hard card license will be issued.

A WMX license is required for participation in any WMX Championship event, along with a valid AMA membership.

A competitor will be allowed to apply for a provisional single-event license for a maximum of two events in a season. Fees for a provisional single-event license will not be applied towards a WMX License if competitor choses to purchase that at a later date.

For more information or to apply for a 2017 WMX license, visit the Race WMX website.

Remaining Schedule:

Rd 4 – Vegas Arenacross Orleans Arena

Las Vegas, NV

May 7 For the first time ever, the WMX championship will take place during the AMSOIL Arenacross season finale held at Orleans…

Rd 5 – Hangtown Motocross Classic Hangtown Motocross

Rancho Cordova, CA

May 18 – May 19

Rd 6 – Thunder Valley National Thunder Valley Motocross Park

Lakewood, CO

June 2

Rd 7 – High Point National High Point Raceway

Mount Morris, PA

June 16

Rd 8 – Loretta Lynn’s Loretta Lynn Ranch

Hurricane Mills, TN

August 5

A WMX National Champion will be crowed Saturday, August 5 at Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.