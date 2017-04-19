From: Race WMX Website
SUBJECT: COMPETITION BULLETIN 2017-2:
WMX Provisional License Now Available
The Onsia Sound Art WMX Championship is now offering a provisional single-event license for qualifying participants. Racers can now apply for a provisional license for a one-time event use for $50.
A WMX license can be for the season or for a single-event. A WMX season license is valid for gate admission to all WMX events. Upon approval, a WMX season license hard card will be issued and mailed to the rider. A WMX provisional license is not good for gate admission. Upon approval, a WMX provisional license holder will be eligible for competition, but no hard card license will be issued.
A WMX license is required for participation in any WMX Championship event, along with a valid AMA membership.
A competitor will be allowed to apply for a provisional single-event license for a maximum of two events in a season. Fees for a provisional single-event license will not be applied towards a WMX License if competitor choses to purchase that at a later date.
For more information or to apply for a 2017 WMX license, click HERE.
Remaining Schedule:
Rd 4 – Vegas Arenacross Orleans Arena
Las Vegas, NV
May 7 For the first time ever, the WMX championship will take place during the AMSOIL Arenacross season finale held at Orleans…
Rd 5 – Hangtown Motocross Classic Hangtown Motocross
Rancho Cordova, CA
May 18 – May 19
Rd 6 – Thunder Valley National Thunder Valley Motocross Park
Lakewood, CO
June 2
Rd 7 – High Point National High Point Raceway
Mount Morris, PA
June 16
Rd 8 – Loretta Lynn’s Loretta Lynn Ranch
Hurricane Mills, TN
August 5
A WMX National Champion will be crowed Saturday, August 5 at Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.