Women’s East MX Nationals | Awards

Women’s East MX Nationals | Awards

By Billy Rainford

The 4-round 2019 Women’s East MX Nationals finished this past weekend in Deschambault, Quebec. It came down to the wire and was won by a single point.

The ladies all met at the Roost Factory by Hoosier Tires pits for the awards ceremony and some bench racing.

Here are a few photos of the award winners.

Here are a few shots from the WMX East Awards in Deschambault.

Sylvain Brodeur is heavily involved in Canadian WMX and organizing the awards.

#5 Sarah-Kim Villeneuve won ‘Most Improved.’

#1 Eve Brodeur won ‘Hard Charger.’

#98 Melanie Harvey won the ‘Sportsmanship’ award.