Women’s East MX Nationals Preview

By Jeff McConkey

Photos by Bigwave

East or West is always a hot topic. Which Coast has the faster Ladies? Well, a late ruling has allowed the women who have raced the West Coast to line up in the East and race (but not for points if they scored points). I, myself, think it is a great idea. If the racer can afford it, why not?

Like past years, we have four rounds of racing. 3 are sand and one is not. I feel we will have a good mixture of talent, but I really doubt anyone will get in the way of Eve Brodeur on her quest to win her 4th championship.

Former East champion Taylor Miller (2011) is making a comeback and will most likely be the biggest challenge for Eve. To be honest, I do not see anyone running with our 3-time East champion. She is just that good.

The racing should be tighter throughout the top 10, and I think we will see a few new faces. We grabbed a few of the ladies and got their thoughts.

#1E Kennedy Lutz

Kennedy chose to race the West this season and she rode away with the title. As expected, she was very dominant on her way to victory.

#2 Eve Brodeur

After the last race of the season last year I had to undergo surgery on my shoulder, so I didn’t ride for almost 4 months, and even then, it wasn’t perfect. I started training again in Florida in February and I stayed there for a little while, staying at Orlando MX and doing some WMX races like Daytona and Freestone. We’re now back in Quebec and I try to practice as often as possible between races and school! As I write this, we’re on our way to High Point for the fourth round of the US WMX series, but after this one, I will be focusing on the Canadian WMX series and putting all my effort into getting my #1 back. See you at the races!

#3 Brittany Gagne

Brittany changed things up this season and she raced the West Coast. She had a very successful 4 rounds and finished 2nd overall for the 4 round West series.

#4 Liz Burke

Starting this off-season was pretty usual for me, being in university it’s hard to leave and ride somewhere, so I train in the gym all winter to prepare for the season to start. Pre-season for me involves racing my Atlantic region races and getting ready for nationals. This year one of the women’s nationals is at Riverglade MX, which is one of my home tracks. It is definitely the round I’m am most looking forward to. This year my goals are to have a good safe season and try to get up on that box and contend for the top spots this year.

#5 Emile-Jade Leveille

We didn’t hear back from Emilie-Jade, but we expect to see her at all 4 rounds. Emilie-Jade is teammates with Eve Brodeur and Dominique Daffé.

#6 Carrie Davis

My off-season and the majority of my pre-season were spent training in the gym. I feel strong and my fitness is good but I still need a lot more seat time. Right now, I’m fighting through arm pump, working on my confidence, and trying to get comfortable on the bike again. I’m really exited to head back up to Canada and pumped I get to run #6! I’m planning on racing all 4 East rounds. I don’t really have any expectations for this year. I just want to put in good, consistent motos that I can leave the track happy with. As always, the ultimate goal is to have fun and stay healthy.

#7 Mariah Gauthier

Mariah competed in the West this season and finished a solid 5th overall for the season. I wouldn’t be surprised if we see Mariah in action on the East Coast.

#8 Brook Greenlaw

I am out for this season, no Nationals for me this year (Brook broke her arm ).

#9 Kelcey Jones

We did not hear from Kelcey, but we assume we will see her in the East.

#10 Isabelle Thibault

We didn’t hear back from Isabelle, but would also like to assume that we will see her in the East.

#18 Jamie Secord

My off-season was a bit slow, but I’m super motivated this year and have been training a few times a week at the track. I usually go to RJ’s mid-week and have been working on speed as well as endurance (30min+ motos). It’s a good technical track to practice at. Love practicing at Gopher Dunes as well, sand is always challenging and fun for me. Sand Del Lee is the first race I’m really looking forward to. Since this is my first season racing, I’m just trying to get as much seat time and exposure as possible. I’m using this season to get my feet wet, and hopefully by next year climb a little higher in the standings! (We have learned that Jamie suffered a knee injury and will miss the opener)

#156 Erica Solmes

My off-season was completely insane and sadly did not involve any dirt bikes! I worked my butt off to finish my real estate license and still work my regular full-time job. I actually managed to get lots of snowboarding in too and made a trip to Tremblant for my birthday. Unfortunately, that didn’t leave much time for training but I’m back in the gym now and planning to get lots of seat time before the first round at Sand Del Lee.

I got off to a bit of a slow start this year, as I was in the early stages of building my new business. I’m really stoked to have been able to race a couple weekends at Motopark so far this year. And I’m planning to get in a few more race weekends in before Round 1.

The plan is to make it out to all the rounds of the series this year. However, I’m not really setting any major expectations for myself. After so many years in the sport I’ve found that I do better when I’m just out there to have fun doing what I love.

We also wanted to put it out there, if any girls are having a hard time making travel arrangements for any of the rounds, we have some options available. If you have any questions feel free to reach out to me directly and we’ll make it happen!

And some love to all the people that make it happen; O’neal MX, Split Designs Co., Gaerne, Pirelli, Smith Optics.

#734 Jacqueline Ross

Greetings from Florida! And thanks for considering me in the Women’s East Preview. Quite a lot has been going on for me; that’s proper protocol when it comes to my life. I did a few off-road races back in October/November of 2017. These were my first ones back with that style of racing since 2008! A lot of fun, however, I actually broke my shoulder blade (my right one this time, had to even them out..ya know) in the middle of the race that I did at the end of November. I continued the race and finished it with a broken scapula, because you all already know, I don’t quit. Border line mental problem or I just have a lot of drive? 2018 arrived.

I got another job (how else am I going to fill my shoe box?), my shoulder blade healed up, but then my knees started giving me some issues. Long story, short. I was bone on bone in my right knee. After a lot of research, I decided to go with regenerative medicine versus the traditional surgical procedure.

In the beginning of March, I had stem cell therapy done in both of my knees. I have been working closely with RestoraLife, a clinic that truly cares about people. I never knew how much chronic pain I was dealing with daily, until I was free from it. What a God send RestoraLife has been for me and my life.

As far as plans, what can really be planned? It could all be gone tomorrow . I’m just trying to be present in the moment, give my best each day, and let the cards fall where they may. As I’ve gotten wiser over the years I see the bigger picture. I haven’t lost sight of the forest for the trees.

In regards to goals, of course I would love to be back on the bike. So let’s just say, my tan isn’t the only thing I’m working on this summer.

See you when I see you, Jacqueline #925 (#5W) Dominique Daffé Dominique is one of the few West girls taking advantage of the new rule. It will be interesting to see where Daffé fits in.

#927 Robin Hutchinson

As for the off-season, I can’t say much – but I’ve been back in Ontario riding as much as I can. I’ve been riding both my 4-stroke and 2-stroke lately, and my lap times have been consistently quicker on the 125 machine… So I think I may switch it up this year and ride my 125, and to be honest – I have WAY more fun on the 2-stroke than the 4-stroke!

I always get super excited to get back to racing in the east. We have such awesome girls that line up every weekend, and no matter how old we get – it still seems to be the highlight of our summers.

However, I do have to make a point to say that I’m fairly disappointed with the women racing on the same day as the men. When we raced on the opposite day, the teams/riders often correlated their day according to our ’11 and 2’ moto times. For example, Kev at MX101 made it a priority to watch the women on Saturday, scheduling team stuff around those specific times. I also would hear of other riders showing up/sticking around to watch the women – maybe because they had nothing else to do, or maybe because they wanted to – but regardless, they had the choice. With Saturdays being so busy this year, our motos have been cut short, there is no time for male riders/teams to watch, and even fans – this time window offers an opportunity to perhaps get food, a drink, meet the riders etc. Not only does this limit the track maintenance for the ladies, but is also causing a crunch for men, and any implications that may arise for the track crew. Being so involved with the men’s side of things, I certainly understand why the women have been cut short, however I believe it is totally preventable with having our ‘show’ on the opposite day.