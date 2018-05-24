Women’s West MX Nationals | 2018 Preview

Women’s West MX Nationals | 2018 Preview

By Jeff McConkey

Photos by Billy Rainford

It’s that time again. The Women’s West MX Nationals kick off this Saturday morning. Yes, the ladies are back on the same day as the men, but not without a ton of bitching, good and bad. Some are happy, some are mad, and some just love drama.

Going into the season, we, unfortunately, are going to be missing 2 of the biggest stars in Shelby Turner and Lexi Pechout. Yes, it is a huge bummer, but life will go on. We will have a new West champion come Round 4, but I don’t think it will be a new face.

All my money is on the #44 of Kennedy Lutz. No disrespect to the others, but Kennedy is on her own level and ain’t nobody going to touch her. Rumour has it, we may see the #265 of Brittany Gagne. Brittany is a great addition to any season and the West needs her this year.

We reached out to the top 10 girls and a few other contenders to see what they’ve been up to, and here is what they had to say.

#1W Shelby Turner



Between racing and working, I have managed to keep myself very busy this year. Recently, I have attended a number of races in America, from the Desert 100 in Washington, to the Revlimiter Hard Enduro in Texas. I also did a number of WORCS races, and local events around Phoenix, Arizona, while I was down there this winter.

I have been training hard to improve my speed on less than favorable riding conditions. I really want to improve my standings at the ISDE. Unfortunately, Canada isn’t sending a team this year, but I am still working hard to catch Tayla Jones, Laia Sanz, and Brandy Richards. I have been lucky enough to practice with some of Canada’s top offroad racers, Trystan Hart and Spenser Wilton. I have learned a lot from them so far and I am excited to keep the momentum going.

For this year, I am aiming to win my 4th Western Canadian Motocross Championship, as well as my 3rd AMA Endurocross title. I will be filling in my year with races such as the Redbull Rocks and Logs, Orifino Endurocross, and Tennessee Hard Enduro as well as local Canadian off-road races. I am very excited for the WMX series this year and I can’t wait to see everyone at round 1 in Calgary.

[Note: Shelby broke her leg in Raymond last weekend and underwent surgery. She will miss the season and her plan is to be back and ready when Endurocross starts.]

#2 Lexi Pechout

This year is being taken at a different pace. I started college in September and that was my main focus during the off season. The time commitment to school and my job took first priority over training and riding. Being stubborn, I do not want to compete unless I am able to 100% commit to the entire series and to my training. This season I am going back to my roots and racing local off road races, as well as hosting as many riding clinics as I can along the way. Stay tuned, I will be back soon!





#3 Danika White



Yeeeww! Nationals are starting up in less than three weeks! You wouldn’t think that it being only one week sooner that it’d feel so early in the season! I’m super-stoked to attend all four ladies West rounds. We weren’t that lucky with the weather this winter for riding all year round, but, thankfully, Bline, a BMX park opened up in Calgary, so that kept the conditioning and fun for the off months. I’ve started a new position at Blackfoot Motosports and pretty stoked on how the season is going. I’m helping run a crew of riders – the BFRMotoCrew – A group of 40 plus MX & OffRoad enthusiasts so it’s pretty darn sweet right now. WRMA in Calgary opened up here for a couple weeks now, and man is it nice to be back at the track. It felt like winter was never going to end! Anyways, stoked for nationals. Hopefully, we get a bunch of ladies at each round! Don’t really have any expectations for the series, just have fun and can’t wait to try out two new tracks. This is our summer vacation HAHA! Ladies, stay tuned for another Ladies ride day SurfinBerms this summer. We were trying to put the funds towards paying for all the entries for the Calgary WMX round, but with it just being announced at $85 a rider it was too late to get together the rest of the funds. Hopefully, next year we will have 40 entries paid and fill to Calgary gate! #4 Madi Watt

My off season was a lot of focusing on getting myself healthy and back to where I was before my crash. My pre season has been mainly me just getting back to how I was feeling on my bike before and my goals are to just have fun and to mentally come back. I’m just so happy to be able to throw my leg over a bike again after waiting so long and wondering for a while if I was even going to get to come back! Right now I’m dealing with an upper body injury still and it’s a game time decision (laughs). #5 Dominique Daffe

Dominique will be on the line in Calgary.

#6 Tamala Whiteside



Cannot believe it’s already May – this year has flown by!! My off season has been busy but awesome! I decided to take a semester off from school which was a nice break. I’m still working as a lifeguard for the city and also working at Peloton which is a spin studio downtown Calgary! I just started teaching a class there which runs Wednesday mornings at 9:30 if anyone wants to check it out!

This winter I spent most of my spare time at the outdoor rinks playing shinny with my boyfriend, Riley, and went to the Fernie ski hill for some downhill falls HAHA. Weekends were spent at Dom and Jared’s for Supercross nights! The preseason has been busy as well! All of our snow here in Calgary has FINALLY melted which is super exciting! It feels so good to be back on the bike and hanging out with all the moto peeps.

I’m still busy working at the pool, the studio and I’m at the Glenmore reservoir doing Boat Patrol this summer which is super exciting! My goals for 2018 are to ride as much as possible and to have fun! Being at the races brings my entire family together which is something I love! See you guys in Calgary for round one!

#7 Oriana Fraser



Last year, taking 7th place in the 2017 Western Canadian Women’s Nationals was such an awesome experience, but my off season didn’t go exactly as planned. After the Nationals, I went on to take first overall for the Ladies class in the BC Championships, and first overall for the Ladies in the VIMX Island Championship Series. But in Gym class at school when it started back up in September, I tore my ACL and Meniscus. I had reconstructive knee surgery on the 6th of February and have been healing from that for the past four months.

A little less than one month ago, I was given the OK from the doctor to start working out in the gym, so I have been working hard and really ramping up the conditioning end of things in the last week. I won’t be able to race the Nationals this year which is unfortunate, but I still have some big plans.

#8 Nicole Gaudern



Great hearing from you! I’m super-stoked to be heading ya’ll’s way here soon! My season kicked off in Forida racing the Daytona SX in March and then to Texas for round #2 and then I just got home from racing round #3 in West Virginia. I’m now getting everything ready to head to Calgary here in the next couple weeks.

I’ve been hitting some sweet tracks from the south to the east to central U.S. in between the WMX rounds. It has been a great season thus far. Last July, I broke my arm during a photo-shoot…haha…I still can’t believe I did that. So I was a little behind on getting south for the winter to start training. I had a great off-season enjoying the holiday months and catching up on everything that I had set aside when I’m traveling the countryside all season. I ended up heading south late Jan and have been moto’n since.

I’m excited to be part of the Triple Crown Series and looking forward to seeing everyone again and having a great time racing!!

SOOOOOO EXCITED!!!

#9 Kristen Tse



DMX has learned that Kristen won’t be lining up for any Nationals in 2018.

#10 Kate Lees



After abruptly ending my national run last year at Calgary practice by breaking my wrist, I had six-and-a-half weeks away from my bike, which definitely took a toll on me. I got back to riding as soon as we cut the cast off and was having so much fun just riding and racing dirt bikes again – it felt so good to be back, even with a wrist brace.

At one of our local races I made a mistake over a simple jump, and long story short, rode to the ambulance with a broken ankle. I completely crushed all the bones in my ankle, the most important being a stage 2-3 talus fracture. I had three screws placed, but no plates because the bone fragments were broken into too small of pieces. I spent nearly seven weeks in a cast and six weeks in an air boot. I obviously had to take the semester off of classes and just focused on physio and rehabbing my ankle – proving to be one of the most difficult things I’ve ever done, being told pretty continuously that “this is the worst break I’ve ever seen”, “I’ve never seen anyone break this bone like this” and “your talus is the hardest bone to heal”.

I went back to school in January and finished a six-week clinical and class I had left of third-year Nursing. After that I went to Texas to ride again and see if racing would be an option. As hard as it is, I’m relearning how to ride with the lack of mobility and changes in my ankle and am looking forward to getting back to racing.

Pre-season in Saskatchewan just started a couple weeks ago, so I’ve only been out a few times but I’m starting to get some confidence again and am excited to see how the season goes. My first race is May 20th so I’ll only have one race under my belt going into nationals, but, oh well!

I have pretty low expectations this year with my injuries playing a role in it all, I just want to have fun and enjoy the process. With being number 10 this year, I know I will come away with a better number – either lower than 10 or my original 73, so I’m just out here to ride dirt bikes with some fast girls and embrace the struggle.

#17 Sam Puky



Right now I am about 99% work, 1% rider. I work long days with not many off. Last year I hit the Women’s National in Calgary and then somehow managed to squeeze in the Fall Super Series (also Calgary) – putting ~20 hours of ride time on my bike! Not bad for two years of riding J!! As for training, I take my Husky, Misty, out for a romp at the dog park after work — does watching her chase around count as a workout? (laughs)!

For 2018’s pre-session testing, I plan on making it to the second and third round of the Wild Rose Spring Super Series. If I don’t have a DNF I should have a solid 26 laps of practice and racing under my belt before the first round in Calgary. Expectations aren’t high, I hope not to be sucking wind at the 8 or 9 minute mark, but I know my competitive spirit always kicks in and my goal changes from finishing the placing top 10!!!!

#24 Samantha Bartlett



I really haven’t been up to much, lately. My sister, Janelle, and I are currently getting certified to sell accident and sickness insurance through Combined Insurance, so that’s been pretty interesting! As for the off season, it was way too long, northern Alberta’s winter dragged on this year. We didn’t get back on the bikes until late April.

I have just been spending my time recovering. At the end of October last year, I broke my back (vertebral compression fracture on L2) while riding in Calgary, and it has been a very long recovery process. I am waiting to get surgery on it, but we all know how quickly hospitals get anything done so that’s not going to happen anytime soon.

I had originally set my goal for this year to get in the top 10 for nationals, but now due to this injury and nationals costing more and adding Manitoba into the circuit, Janelle and I are still unsure if we are going to be able to do the women’s nationals this year, unfortunately.

My goal now for this year is just to be safe, have fun and get my riding back to where it should be! Regardless of what happens, I’m excited to spend time at the track with all my moto friends.

#37 Zoey Shamley



I won’t be racing nationals this year, unfortunately, but I hope to make it out to some of the races to cheer on all the ladies! I actually haven’t rode my bike since Regina national last year, I just felt really burnt out and wasn’t having fun racing anymore. I remember crying on the start line of moto 2 in Regina because I didn’t want to even race HAHA.

It’s been a great off-season taking a break from racing though! I did some traveling and have been training hard to be a wildland firefighter. So that’s my current goal! I definitely plan on getting back on the bike again but not sure when that’ll be yet. So good luck to all the ladies racing!

Kennedy Lutz #44 (#1E)

This year I took way more time off than I normally do. After Mini O’s in November, I came home and went back to high school and didn’t really think about riding. Once the snow melted and the weather was decent I brought the bike out, and that was at the end of April. I’ve been riding at our local track a couple times a week and I did some Saskatchewan races the last couple of weekends.

I have finals at the end of June and I didn’t want to miss much school, but after riding and having quite a bit of fun I knew I wanted to race this year. So, I decided I’m going to race the west series! My goals are to go out, have fun and win!

#328 Kassee Morrison



My off-season consisted of finishing school, working and training for this season. I finished high school early so that I could really focus on motocross and working. I worked almost 5-6 days a week over going to school so it was hard trying to make time for the gym. Luckily, my job consists of running back and forth from place to place to help a bit. In any spare time I had, I went to the gym!

As soon as I had the chance to hop on my bike, I went for it. Due to a late winter here in B.C., I had to wait until late March, early April. I’ve tried to be on my bike everyday since then. I have big plans for this season and especially nationals. Last year I made top 20 so this year I want to make top 15 for sure. Manitoba will be the race that’s a bit harder for me to but if I’m in top 15 going into Manitoba, I’ll go. I’m so excited to see what this season has in store for me and what new girls come out!!

#412 Michelle McCarthy



Spring could not come soon enough! I spent my off-season mostly dreaming about the arrival of spring! An indoor BMX park (b-line) opened and that helped kill some winter boredom. It did not help my mx skills though!! It has been a really short pre-season, many Calgary riders were traveling all over southern Alberta and BC looking for places to ride. I can’t believe that Nationals is less than 2 weeks away!

I have 2 goals this year: to ride to my fullest capability when I am racing the Nationals and finish better than I did last year. I always like to think that I am riding to beat the track, the people who are faster than me, will be faster, but if I ride well, then I am smiling ear to ear.

My other goal is to help as many female riders as possible, whether it is words of encouragement, a friendly face at the track or some riding tips. All the ladies need to know that we have got each other’s backs and the more the merrier!

#447 Courtney Chalmers



I wrapped up the summer by finishing 4th in the PMA circuit, and have been working 3 jobs and volunteering since then to get into my field of work. This was my first year out of school since finishing my Psychology degree, so I’ve been really busy with the new change of pace.

With the snow taking until late April to melt up north this year, I unfortunately haven’t been out too much yet, but I am looking forward to setting bigger goals this year, continuing to improve, and having fun with it this season!

#812 Jessie Jenkins



I’ve been busy just working and training and bought a new bike so getting all used to that. My off-season was good, raced a couple mainland races and fished off the Island series, it wasn’t to bad can’t complain.

My pre-season is going awesome, just been racing my local races and riding lots as I did get a new bike, I love it so I’m pretty excited to race at the first round. My goals and expectations this year, is to improve my standings from last year.

It all starts this Saturday at Wild Rose MX in downtown Calgary. See everyone there!