Racing season is here!

World Enduro Canada is pleased to announce the CXCC-West is kicking off on April 21st in Kamloops, BC with The Big Kahuna. A challenging hybrid race with off-road, Endurocross and a bit of track, the Big Kahuna brings over 200 racers out eager to start racing. This year the CXCC-West introduces a new Legends class for our seasoned racers. Thank you to our sponsors for contributing to the 2019 season!

April 21 – The Big Kahuna, Kamloops BC

May 19 – The Squealin’ Pig, Vernon BC

June 30 – The Monkey Wrench, Lytton BC

Sept 22 – The Rev Limiter, Silverstar Resort, Vernon BC