Wyatt Waddell Out after Achilles Tendon Surgery – TJ Martin to Fill In for Moncton

By Billy Rainford

#23 Wyatt Waddell rides in the 250 class for the Carlson Racing FXR Husqvarna team. After making his way back from a previous injury, Wyatt cased a jump at Round 2 of the Rockstar Triple Crown MX Nationals and tweaked his ankle.

He did the sight lap for the first moto but the pain was too great and he headed back to the pits.

He’s since been checked out, of course, and the result was that surgery was needed to repair the damage he’d done to his achilles tendon.

Wyatt is fully committed to coming back from this injury and is upset because he said, “I had high hopes for this year feeling the best I ever have.”

However, since teammate #11 Davey Fraser has been traveling with Wyatt’s bikes in case of his return, the team has decided to help out a rider from the maritimes for at least the River Glade round in Moncton, NB.

Brent Carlson has informed us that maritime Pro rider #778 TJ Martin will ride Wyatt’s bike at round 6.

TJ suffered a set back in 2015 with a spinal cord injury and has been fighting his way back ever since.

He came back to racing again last season but suffered a broken femur and once again has fought back into shape.

The team is excited to help him try to achieve his goal of racing a Pro National this year at River Glade, so be sure to watch for that when we get out to the east coast.

Heal up, Wyatt, and good luck to TJ in a few weeks.