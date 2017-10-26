X Games Aspen 2018 Announces Sport Disciplines and Medalist Invites

The world’s premier action sports competition returns to Aspen Snowmass January 25 – 28, inviting the top Ski, Snowboard, Snow Bike and Snowmobile athletes to compete in 17 different disciplines over four days of sports, music and festival offerings. X Games Aspen will also feature musical performances by LCD Soundsystem, Marshmello, Martin Garrix and Method Man & Redman.

Rider: Brock Hoyer | Photo: Chris Tedesco / ESPN Images Building on the popularity of the Snow BikeCross racing debut in 2017, X Games Aspen 2018 will now showcase the excitement of freestyle motocross to Buttermilk Mountain with the introduction of Snow Bike Best Trick. Athletes will compete in this freestyle discipline on modified dirt bikes which replaces the front wheel with a front ski and snowmobile track in place of the rear wheel. Snowmobile Speed & Style will also return to the lineup for the first time since 2015. The X Games Aspen 2018 sports and disciplines are as follows: Ski Snowboard Snowmobile & Snow Bike Big Air (M & W) Big Air (M & W) Snowmobile Freestyle Slopestyle (M & W) Slopestyle (M & W) Snowmobile Speed & Style SuperPipe (M & W) SuperPipe (M & W) Snow Bike Best Trick Special Olympics Unified Snow BikeCross All medalists from X Games Aspen 2017 who have sport disciplines returning in 2018 received an early invite to compete at X Games Aspen 2018 today. The first full round of invited athletes will be announced November 1. Please visit XGames.com for the most updated athlete list. While admission to the action sports competitions and festival village are free to the public, X Games musical performances will require purchase of a ticket. Music fans can purchase a four-show general admission pass for $150 or a four-show preferred pass for $200, which include preferred viewing, a private entrance to the concert venue, dedicated preferred restrooms and cash bar. New for the ultimate music fans at Aspen 2018, X Games will offer Diamond Music Club passes which provide fans access to a heated premium viewing tent, heated outdoor patio at the GEICO music stage and complimentary beer and wine. Also available to action sports and music fans are the four-day platinum passes, which allow access to the exclusive Platinum Tower at the base of the SuperPipe. The Platinum Tower offer guests gourmet food, beer and wine and the best views of the competitions at X Games Aspen. Platinum pass-holders also receive access to the Diamond Club for all musical performances, athlete meet and greets, a private tour of the SuperPipe and a limited-edition piece of merchandise. Fans can purchase tickets and platinum passes now at XGames.com/tickets. Forthcoming details on the X Games athletes, competition schedule, music and more will be available on www.xgames.com for fans or on www.espnmediazone.com for members of the media.