X Games Aspen 2020 to Feature 26+ Hours of Action Sports Content Highlighted by Primetime Coverage of Finals on ESPN and ABC

X Games Social and Digital Coverage Provides Exclusive Behind the Scenes Coverage

From January 23 – 26, the world’s top action sports stars will take over ESPN, ABC and ESPN2 with more than 15 hours of the most unique content on the network – 1080s, triple corks and super slo-mo included. On Thursday and Friday, primetime coverage of the day’s finals will kick off the weekend with thrilling action from the SuperPipe and Big Air courses. Over the weekend, coverage will switch to ABC, where the world’s best will continue to push progression from beautiful Buttermilk in Aspen Snowmass, Colorado. For the full telecast schedule, please click HERE.

In addition to all of the content on ESPN’s U.S.-based media platforms, X Games Aspen 2020 will be televised globally in 192 countries and territories to more than 500 million homes, including live coverage in Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, the Caribbean, Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, and multiple countries in Europe, including Norway, Denmark, France, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Spain, Sweden and the U.K.

X Games Aspen Innovation Highlighted by Drones in Live Production, Unique Camera Positions and Ultra Slo-Mo

In 2020, X Games Aspen will bring fans up close to all the action with the most unique angles in broadcasting – including the use of high-speed drone coverage. Combining the thrill of the followcam with the overhead angels of the flycam, the DJI Inspire 2 Drone fitted with an X7 camera will travel at speeds up to 58-mph providing 360-degree coverage of every run. X Games Aspen production will be anchored by 31 manned cameras, enhanced by 15 point of view cameras mounted on athletes and broken down by eight extreme slow-motion cameras. Please click HERE for additional information on technology used to produce X Games Aspen 2020.

Jack Mitrani Leads Team of Veteran X Games Athletes and Industry Experts in Competition and Lifestyle Coverage

Host Jack Mitrani will return to steer coverage of X Games Aspen 2020 from Buttermilk Mountain. The team of play-by-play and analysts will each be comprised of an action sports expert and pro athlete – Brandon Graham and Craig McMorris will continue to cover snowboarding, Tom Wallisch and Jen Hudak will cover Skiing and Jimmy Coleman and telecast team rookie and 13-time X Games Snowmobile medalist Levi LaVallee will call Snowmobile and Snow Bike action. In addition, sideline reporting for Ski and Snowboard will again be provided by Jonathan “DC” Oetken and Snowmobile and Snow Bike by Dianna Dahlgren. For more information on X Games Aspen 2020 talent, please click HERE.

Exclusive Content Offering on XGames.com and @XGames Social Platforms Brings Fans Extensive Coverage of the X Games Event and Stars