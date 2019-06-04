Yamaha Announces 2020 Models

Monster R3, YZ125X highlight new 2020 Yamaha models

Yamaha Motor Canada has announced an extensive release of 2020 motorcycles destined for Canada, with two exciting new bLU cRU models leading the charge into the summer season.

The pure racing spirit of Yamaha’s legendary MotoGP team makes its way to the new 2020 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition YZF-R3. This model calls to its racing pedigree with an edgy, aggressive look that reflects the current MotoGP YZR-M1 livery of Grand Prix superstars Valentino Rossi and Maverick Viñales.

The Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition R3 has performance to match its aggressive styling. The liquid-cooled, 321 cc inline twin-cylinder engine delivers smooth-running and quick-revving power, while the revised aerodynamics and new 37 mm upside-down front fork introduced on the 2019 R3 bring improved speed and handling to the smallest model in the supersport lineup. MSRP is $6,399.

Based on the YZ125 motocross racer, key features of the YZ125X include a 125 cc two-stroke engine with the Yamaha Power Valve System (YPVS), industry-leading KYB suspension, and an 18-inch rear wheel. A serious, race-ready model that’s ready to take developing riders to the next level, the 2020 YZ125X retails for $7,799.

The YZ250FX enduro/woods racer got a major overhaul for 2020 based on the latest version of the championship-winning YZ250F MX model. A dedicated hare scramble/cross-country competition machine straight off the

showroom floor, improvements for 2020 include the addition of the wireless Power Tuner app and handlebar-mounted map selector, allowing riders to tune from their smartphone and change maps on the fly. Additional upgrades include a new four-stroke engine based on the latest YZ250F, new frame, refined suspension settings and a thinner, lower body. The 2020 YZ250FX carries an MSRP of $9,799.

The YZ450F receives more than a dozen improvements for 2020. An ultra compact motor was developed, housed in the latest evolution of Yamaha’s aluminum bilateral beam frame. Chassis components and suspension settings were carefully refined for excellent handling feel, and weight was shaved everywhere, from the footrests to the electrical system. The 2020 YZ450F retails for $10,599 and comes in Yamaha Racing Blue and new low gloss grey.

The rest of Yamaha’s motocross, off-road recreation, dual sport and scooter lineups have also been released.

Visit https://www.yamaha-motor.ca/products/?group=MC to see all the new and returning models.

Additional 2020 models, including the sport, sport heritage, touring and WR series, will be introduced at a later date.