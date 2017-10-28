Yamaha Announces Retirement of John Bayliss

It is with great respect and appreciation that Yamaha Motor Canada announces the retirement of John Bayliss after more than 30 years with the company.

Bayliss started his career with Yamaha Motor Canada in April of 1987. Always positive and enthusiastic about motorcycling and all things Yamaha, John was a Product Manager from 1988 up until his retirement. His most recent title was Product Manager, Motorcycles, ATV, ROV and OPE.

Bayliss was a key brand figure at Yamaha press launches and media rides over the last three decades, leading product presentations for some of the most important motorcycles in Yamaha’s history.

However, John is perhaps best known within the industry for his tireless and passionate involvement in motorcycle racing, where he spent many years spearheading Yamaha’s Canadian competition efforts. As a race manager during his tenure at Yamaha Motor Canada, John was instrumental in several road racing championships won by legends like Steve Crevier, Michel Mercier, Pascal Picotte and Frank Trombino. The Yamaha factory road racing program reached its apex in 2003 and 2004 under the management of Bayliss, during which time Picotte brought in double championships two years in a row in Pro Superbike and Pro 600 Sport Bike.

Bayliss was also instrumental in partnering the Yamaha brand with Mercier’s Fast Riding School in the early 1990s. To this day, Yamaha Motor Canada is a supplier of student motorcycles for this long-standing track riding school.

Most recently, Bayliss helped to organize support of 2017 CSBK Pro Sport Bike Champion Tomas Casas as well as the Z1 Tuning Superbike program that saw Bodhi Edie win a race and finish fifth overall in the 2017 CSBK Pro Superbike Championship.

Yamaha Motor Canada wishes to thank John Bayliss for his three decades of dedication, professionalism, and unmatched enthusiasm for racing and motorcycling. Happy retirement, JB!