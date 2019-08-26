Yamaha Announces Upcoming MX Rider Appreciation Day Schedule

August 24, 2019 (Toronto, ON) – Continuing a tradition now in its third year, Yamaha Motor Canada is giving back to loyal MX customers by hosting bLU cRU Rider Appreciation Days at three separate tracks across Canada

in September and October.

After a successful introduction in Ontario in 2017, the bLU cRU Rider Appreciation Day program expanded to Quebec last year. A third event in British Columbia will make its debut this fall, reaching even more eager Canadian Yamaha off-road enthusiasts.

Each Rider Appreciation Day will offer free track entry and a healthy lunch to every rider on a Yamaha off-road motorcycle. This year’s dates and locations are as follows:

Ontario — Motopark – Sept. 14 South of Owen Sound Quebec — Sanair Motocross (SMX) – Sept. 28 East of Montreal B.C. — TBD TBD TBD

“Based on last year’s turnout compared to year one, we’re clearly onto something good here,” said Graeme Jones, motorcycle marketing coordinator at Yamaha Motor Canada. “Whether they’re hardcore racers or just out riding for fun with friends, Yamaha owners are serious about their bikes and the sport. This is just a really great way for us to say thanks for riding blue.”

Riders simply need to show up to the track on the dates above with a PW, TT-R, WR or YZ motorcycle in their truck or trailer to receive free track entry and a lunch ticket. Gates will open at 10 a.m. at each venue.