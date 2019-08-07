Yamaha bLU cRU MX Trackside Support Returns to Walton

August 7, 2019 (Walton, ON) – Amateur Yamaha racers attending the 2019 Walton TransCan Grand National Championship on August 13-17 will once again have the exclusive convenience of bLU cRU MX Trackside Support, an initiative introduced in 2018 to assist up-and-coming Yamaha racers during the gruelling four-day amateur portion of the TransCan.

A broad selection of YZ replacement parts will be available for purchase on-site at racer-friendly pricing, with setup and basic repairs also being offered. All parts and service will be available at the Rockstar OTSFF Yamaha race team pit, conveniently situated this year in close proximity to the amateur pits.

“We’re glad to bring the bLU cRU MX Trackside Support program back to Walton this year,” said Graeme Jones, marketing coordinator at Yamaha Motor Canada. “The TransCan is one of the toughest, longest race events in all of Canada, but also one of the most prestigious. Giving aspiring bLU cRU riders a one-stop source for parts and service via the Rockstar OTSFF Yamaha team is a fantastic way to support amateur Yamaha racers and families slugging it out over four intense days.”

Yamaha will also present the third and final bLU cRU Factory Ride Award of 2019 to the amateur Yamaha rider with the most points during the TransCan. Additionally, racers and spectators interested in seeing the entire 2020 YZ lineup are encouraged to visit the Yamaha Motor Canada display in the vendor area. Ask about our upcoming bLU cRU Rider Appreciation Days in Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia!

No sign-up or pre-registration is required for bLU cRU MX Trackside Support. Visit the Rockstar OTSFF Yamaha pit for all parts and technical support. For more information on the Walton TransCan, visit https://waltontranscan.ca/