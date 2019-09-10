YAMAHA bLU cRU RIDER APPRECIATION DAY | Motopark, ON

HIT THE DIRT… ON US!

Attention Yamaha MX riders! Join us on Saturday, September 14 for a day of free riding and lunch at our 3rd annual bLU cRU Rider Appreciation Day, held at the Motopark MX facility in Chatsworth, ON.

Just show up at Motopark’s open ride day on Saturday, Sept. 14 with your PW, TT-R, WR or YZ motorcycle (demo rides will not be available) and we’ll cover your entry fee and give you a ticket for lunch.

DATE AND TIME

SEPTEMBER 14, 2019

(GATES OPEN AT 10:00 AM)

LOCATION

MOTOPARK

622794 Moto Park Rd., Chatsworth, ON

(15 km south of Owen Sound)

ADMISSION

BRING YOUR YAMAHA OFF-ROAD BIKE AND ENTRY IS FREE

(Don’t forget to pick up your lunch ticket! Limited to first 150 riders.)



**Other bike brands are welcome to come practice. Regular practice fees apply. All tracks will be open for practice.



UPCOMING EVENTS



Thursday, September 26 – VET CAMP (Space available, $200 for the day)

Saturday, September 28 – VET NATIONAL