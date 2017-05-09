Yamaha Brings Back the Factory Ride Award for 2017

WIN A YAMAHA bLU cRU FACTORY RIDE

Yamaha brings back the Factory Ride Award for 2017

April 28, 2017 (Toronto, ON) – For 2017, Yamaha Motor Canada continues to support amateur racing in Canada with the ‘Yamaha bLU cRU Factory Ride’ award. One award will be given at each of the three biggest amateur motocross events in Canada. Last year’s big winners were Josh Duerksen, Nick Cryer, and Marco Cannella. Each won a ‘Factory Ride’ in addition to a $2500 parts credit!

Yamaha Motor Canada has been developing bLU cRU for the past couple years with this award being a key piece to the program.

Bryan Hudgin, Yamaha’s Race Director comments on the importance of winning this award, “The bLU cRU Factory Ride Award is a great way to support amateur racing in Canada. It gives the athletes what is needed to reach their goals with a new reliable YZ and a parts credit to get them through a tough race season.”

What’s great about the ‘Yamaha bLU cRU Factory Ride’ award is, not only do the winners get the use of a new YZ of their choice for the next race season but they also can use the parts credit for Yamaha’s GYTR and Yamalube lines as well as their affiliated brands.

With the award available at the Eastern Canadian Amateur National in Deschambault, QC (August 3-6, 2017), CMRC Grand National Amateur Championship in Revelstoke, BC (August 17-20, 2017) and at the TransCan Canadian Grand National Championship in Walton, ON (August 16-20, 2017). Hudgin went on to discuss the importance of giving one award away at each event, “The ‘Yamaha bLU cRU Factory Ride’ award gives amateur Yamaha riders from coast to coast a chance to earn this prize. We want to show customers our commitment to amateur racing and our appreciation for their business.”

How Do You Win?

Of all the Yamaha riders at each event, the winning rider must attain the most cumulative points for their finishes.

The Rules:

Contest open only to amateur Yamaha riders.

You must be a resident of Canada.

Your Yamaha must be a Canadian purchased unit.

Rider cannot be an employee of Yamaha Motor Canada or one of its dealerships.

Winner is only eligible for one prize. (Cannot win at multiple events)

Hudgin concluded, “If you race Deschambault, Revelstoke or Walton, make sure you’re doing it on a Yamaha. You may ride for free in 2018 on a ‘Yamaha bLU cRU Factory Ride’!”