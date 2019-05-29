Yamaha Factory Ride Award Returns for 2019 Canadian MX Season

May 28, 2019 (Toronto, ON) – Yamaha Motor Canada is pleased to announce the continuation of its popular bLU cRU Factory Ride Award program for the 2019 outdoor motocross season. This unique award gives amateur racers the chance to win complimentary use of a YZ motorcycle for the following race season, in addition to a $2,500 Yamaha parts credit and a custom graphics kit.

The 2019 bLU cRU Factory Ride Award will be presented to the Yamaha rider with the most cumulative points at each of the country’s three biggest amateur motocross events: the Western Canadian Amateur National (WCAN) in Kamloops, BC (June 27-30), the Eastern Canadian Amateur National (ECAN) in Deschambault, QC (July 31-Aug. 2), and the Walton TransCan Grand National Championship in Walton, ON (August 13-16).

“It feels good to continue giving back to amateur racers and their families through this award,” said Graeme Jones, marketing coordinator at Yamaha Motor Canada. “With three awards spread across Canada this year, young riders everywhere have a shot at becoming part of the bLU cRU and getting that ‘factory’ experience. We’re excited to see who will win this year and who’s destined to join our Pro teams in the future.”

How Do You Win?

The bLU cRU Factory Ride Award will be presented to the Yamaha rider with the most cumulative points at each of the aforementioned events. Racers may enter as many classes as they wish in order to increase their chances.

The Rules:

Contest open only to amateur Yamaha riders.

Rider must be a resident of Canada.

Yamaha unit must be purchased in Canada. A maximum of (2) units can be used at any single event.

Rider cannot be an employee of Yamaha Motor Canada or one of its dealerships.

Winner is only eligible for one prize (cannot win at multiple events).

Winner must commit to racing on Yamaha product for the 2020 season before prize will be awarded.